GALLERY: All of the best photos as Linfield celebrate lifting Irish League title at Windsor Park

Published 5th Apr 2025, 19:25 BST
Linfield celebrated lifting a historic Irish League title in front of home support at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon after their 2-1 Premiership win over rivals Glentoran.

The sun shone in Belfast as David Healy’s side got their Gibson Cup party celebrations underway following a record-breaking season.

Here are all of the best photos from a memorable occasion for Blues supporters.

Linfield fans walking towards Windsor Park

1. Linfield celebrate lifting Irish League title

Linfield fans walking towards Windsor Park Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Linfield fans getting in the party mood

2. Linfield celebrate lifting Irish League title

Linfield fans getting in the party mood Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Chris Shields makes his way onto the pitch

3. Linfield celebrate lifting Irish League title

Chris Shields makes his way onto the pitch Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

Linfield make their way onto the pitch led by captain Jamie Mulgrew

4. Linfield celebrate lifting Irish League title

Linfield make their way onto the pitch led by captain Jamie Mulgrew Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

