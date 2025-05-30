After easing to Premiership glory last season, David Healy’s men will be one of 14 seeded sides in the first round of Champions League qualification with the draw set to be held on June 17.

Victory over two legs could help set the Blues up for at least a Conference League play-off as they look to follow in Larne’s footsteps by progressing into the League Phase of a major competition, and they’ll be hoping for a favourable draw.

As we await to see the outcome in a couple of weeks, here’s the potential venues Linfield could be playing at this summer.

NOTE: All venues are subject to official UEFA confirmation. Linfield could also face Dinamo Minsk, but it’s unclear where they’d be playing home European matches at this stage – they played in multiple venues last term.

1 . Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra la Vella) A stadium which hosts international matches, including in the picture above when England took on Andorra in 2021. Inter Club d'Escaldes are the highest ranked team Linfield could face in first round qualifying this summer and this is their first time back in Europe's top competition since 2022. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

2 . KF Shkëndija (National Arena Todor Proeski) North Macedonian champions KF Shkëndija played in Europe at the National Arena Todor Proeski, which hosted England in 2023, in their Conference League clash with Noah last season - more on them later! They've won three and lost 10 of their 14 matches in Champions League qualifying. Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

3 . FCI Levadia (Lilleküla Stadium) Based in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, Levadia won the Meistriliiga title in 2024, finishing 15 points clear of Kalju. They've consistently made it onto the European stage but haven't enjoyed much success and were knocked out by Crusaders in 2015. Photo: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images