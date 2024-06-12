GALLERY: Best fan photos as Northern Ireland supporters enjoy victory over Andorra in Murcia after Conor Bradley's brace

The Liverpool star produced a quickfire double in the first-half to set Michael O’Neill’s side up for a comfortable win – much to the delight of the travelling Green and White Army in Murcia.
Here are the best fan photos from the Estadio de La Condomina.
1. Pre-match
Northern Ireland fans get ready for kick-off in Murcia Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
2. Enjoying the Spanish sun
Northern Ireland fans in Murcia Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
3. Northern Ireland fans
Northern Ireland fans ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Andorra Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
4. Come on Northern Ireland!
Northern Ireland fans ready to cheer on their team. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye