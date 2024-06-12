Northern Ireland fans celebrate at the full-time whistle after watching their side beat Andorra 2-0 thanks to Conor Bradley's brace.Northern Ireland fans celebrate at the full-time whistle after watching their side beat Andorra 2-0 thanks to Conor Bradley's brace.
Northern Ireland fans celebrate at the full-time whistle after watching their side beat Andorra 2-0 thanks to Conor Bradley's brace.

GALLERY: Best fan photos as Northern Ireland supporters enjoy victory over Andorra in Murcia after Conor Bradley's brace

By Johnny Morton
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
Northern Ireland rounded out June’s friendly double-header with a 2-0 victory over Andorra on Tuesday evening thanks to Conor Bradley’s brace.

The Liverpool star produced a quickfire double in the first-half to set Michael O’Neill’s side up for a comfortable win – much to the delight of the travelling Green and White Army in Murcia.

Here are the best fan photos from the Estadio de La Condomina.

Northern Ireland fans get ready for kick-off in Murcia

1. Pre-match

Northern Ireland fans get ready for kick-off in Murcia Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans in Murcia

2. Enjoying the Spanish sun

Northern Ireland fans in Murcia Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Andorra

3. Northern Ireland fans

Northern Ireland fans ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Andorra Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans ready to cheer on their team.

4. Come on Northern Ireland!

Northern Ireland fans ready to cheer on their team. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Liverpool