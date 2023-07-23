News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: Best photos from 2023 SuperCupNI parade in Coleraine as Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis launches event

The 2023 SuperCupNI opening parade took place in Coleraine on Sunday evening with Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis officially launching the tournament on its 40th anniversary.
By Johnny Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 21:34 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 21:49 BST

Here are all of the best photos ahead of what’s set to be an exciting week of youth football with the likes of Manchester United and Rangers sending teams to the world-renowned event.

Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis launched the 2023 SuperCupNI

1. Steven Davis

Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis launched the 2023 SuperCupNI

The tournament was officially opened by SuperCup NI graduate and current Northern Ireland captain and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis

2. Welcoming parade at SuperCupNI

The tournament was officially opened by SuperCup NI graduate and current Northern Ireland captain and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis

The parade started at Coleraine Town Hall at The Diamond and proceeded through its traditional route before arriving at the Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony

3. Opening parade

The parade started at Coleraine Town Hall at The Diamond and proceeded through its traditional route before arriving at the Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony

The parade started at Coleraine Town Hall at The Diamond and proceed through its traditional route before arriving at the Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony

4. SuperCupNI Opening Parade

The parade started at Coleraine Town Hall at The Diamond and proceed through its traditional route before arriving at the Showgrounds for the Welcoming Ceremony

Related topics:Steven DavisColeraineRangersManchester United