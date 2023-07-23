GALLERY: Best photos from 2023 SuperCupNI parade in Coleraine as Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis launches event
The 2023 SuperCupNI opening parade took place in Coleraine on Sunday evening with Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis officially launching the tournament on its 40th anniversary.
By Johnny Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 21:34 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 21:49 BST
Here are all of the best photos ahead of what’s set to be an exciting week of youth football with the likes of Manchester United and Rangers sending teams to the world-renowned event.
