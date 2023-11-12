GALLERY: Check out the 10 best photos from this weekend's Sports Direct Premiership action

It was another dramatic weekend of Sports Direct Premiership action as Larne cut Linfield’s lead at the top to five points thanks to goals from Mark Randall and Joe Thomson at Windsor Park while Cliftonville, Crusaders, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon also won.
Here are the best photos from across the five matches.
1. That's what it means!
Stuart King shows exactly what a second consecutive away Premiership victory means as his side defeated Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park Photo: NIFL
2. Thomson's winner at Windsor Park
A view from behind the goal as Joe Thomson nets Larne's winner against Linfield at Windsor Park Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
3. Heatley nets dramatic late winner
Crusaders legend Paul Heatley came off the bench to score a 93rd minute winner for his team against Loughgall at Lakeview Park Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
4. Match winner
Conor McCloskey celebrates his third Premiership goal of the season which ensured a third consecutive win on the bounce for Stephen McDonnell's men Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press