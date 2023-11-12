All Sections
GALLERY: Check out the 10 best photos from this weekend's Sports Direct Premiership action

It was another dramatic weekend of Sports Direct Premiership action as Larne cut Linfield’s lead at the top to five points thanks to goals from Mark Randall and Joe Thomson at Windsor Park while Cliftonville, Crusaders, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon also won.
By Johnny Morton
Published 12th Nov 2023, 21:10 GMT

Here are the best photos from across the five matches.

Stuart King shows exactly what a second consecutive away Premiership victory means as his side defeated Dungannon Swifts 3-2 at Stangmore Park

1. That's what it means!

A view from behind the goal as Joe Thomson nets Larne's winner against Linfield at Windsor Park

2. Thomson's winner at Windsor Park

Crusaders legend Paul Heatley came off the bench to score a 93rd minute winner for his team against Loughgall at Lakeview Park

3. Heatley nets dramatic late winner

Conor McCloskey celebrates his third Premiership goal of the season which ensured a third consecutive win on the bounce for Stephen McDonnell's men

4. Match winner

