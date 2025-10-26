GALLERY: Eight times an Irish League outfield player stepped in as emergency goalkeeper

2 . Eamon Fyfe (Portadown)

With Aaron McCarey sent off on Saturday and no reserve goalkeeper on the bench, Eamon Fyfe stepped up for Niall Currie's side. It would have been a daunting task at the best of times, but even more so when you're coming up against the table-toppers and best attacking team in the league. Fyfe kept Coleraine at bay until the 63rd minute with the Bannsiders going on to win 2-0. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter