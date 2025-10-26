GALLERY: Eight times an Irish League outfield player stepped in as emergency goalkeeper

With Aaron McCarey shown a straight red card on the stroke of half-time and regular reserve goalkeeper Alex Moore ruled out through a shoulder injury, Niall Currie turned to striker Fyfe.
Fyfe held his own in an unnatural position, but the Bannsiders ultimately ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Matthew Shevlin and Joel Cooper.
Here are eight examples from over the years where an outfielder has had to go between the sticks for their team.
1. Matthew Fitzpatrick (Glenavon)
After James Taylor was sent off during Glenavon's victory over Coleraine in March 2022, striker Matthew Fitzpatrick donned the gloves - and enjoyed himself by making a few saves in the process! Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
2. Eamon Fyfe (Portadown)
With Aaron McCarey sent off on Saturday and no reserve goalkeeper on the bench, Eamon Fyfe stepped up for Niall Currie's side. It would have been a daunting task at the best of times, but even more so when you're coming up against the table-toppers and best attacking team in the league. Fyfe kept Coleraine at bay until the 63rd minute with the Bannsiders going on to win 2-0. Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
3. Declan Carville (Ballymena United)
The story of midfielder Declan Carville being a stand-in goalkeeper for Ballymena United is perhaps the most incredible considering he started the match! With all three of the club's goalkeepers unavailable, David Jeffrey called upon Carville - and he came within four minutes of keeping a clean sheet against Glentoran in December 2019. Carville was also in nets for the previous match against Coleraine, not conceding a goal in 24 minutes after Jordan Williamson had been sent off. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Mark Haughey (Linfield)
In a match of huge drama, defender Mark Haughey ended up between the sticks after Roy Carroll was sent off. Despite being reduced to nine men and trailing 2-0, the Blues battled back to claim a point at Mourneview Park. Photo: Brian Little/Press Eye