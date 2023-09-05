News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: Every coming and going at each Sports Direct Premiership club on Deadline Day

Deadline Day can be frantic for clubs as they look to finalise any last minute transfer business.
By Johnny Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST

It was no different for Sports Direct Premiership teams as they made the finishing touches to their squad for the next few months of action.

In case you missed any deals, here is every player that either moved to or from a top-flight outfit in the final hours of the summer window.

1. Euan East (Linfield)

Scottish defender Euan East made the move to Windsor Park having previously played for Johnstone Burgh, Queen's Park, Albion Rovers and Queen of the South after progressing through St Mirren's academy Photo: Linfield FC

2. Sean Graham (Ballymena United to Larne)

Sean Graham returned to Inver Park from Ballymena United after spending almost two years with the Showgrounds outfit Photo: Larne FC

3. Isaac Westendorf (Larne to Ballymena United, loan)

Moving in the opposite direction to Graham, former Newcastle United youth product Isaac Westendorf joined Jim Ervin's side on a short-term loan deal until January Photo: Larne FC

4. Thomas Maguire (Larne to Dungannon Swifts)

Former Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town forward Thomas Maguire made 13 Premiership appearances for Larne before moving to Dungannon Swifts on Deadline Day Photo: Dungannon Swifts FC

