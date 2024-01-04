GALLERY: Every incoming at each Premiership club during the January transfer window

The January transfer window affords clubs the opportunity to either strengthen ahead of a relegation battle or add one or two key pieces to drive towards silverware success.
It can be hard to keep track of all the activity during what is a manic month, so that’s where we come in!
Keep up to date with all the business being done by each of the 12 Premiership clubs throughout January below.
1. Aidan McAdams (Larne)
With goalkeeper Aidan Dowling moving to Cork City, Larne moved quickly to replace him with Scottish stopper Aidan McAdams joining until the end of the season after leaving Edinburgh City Photo: Larne FC
2. Andrew Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts)
Andrew Mitchell enjoyed the best goalscoring form of his career to date during a spell at Dungannon Swifts between 2014-2017 and his return to Stangmore Park from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee has been confirmed Photo: John McVitty/Presseye
3. Jamie McGonigle (Coleraine)
In what was a real statement signing from Coleraine, striker Jamie McGonigle returned to the club on a three-and-a-half year contract from Derry City. He scored 65 times in 179 appearances during his first spell and helped the Bannsiders lift the Irish Cup in 2018 Photo: Coleraine FC
4. Jack Scott (Coleraine)
Coleraine made their first move of the January window by signing former Wolves and Linfield star Jack Scott on a two-and-a-half year deal following his departure from Windsor Park earlier this season Photo: Coleraine FC