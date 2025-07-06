GALLERY: Every new kit released by Irish League clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 6th Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
While the highlight of pre-season is finding out new signings made by your club, another big moment is discovering what kit they’ll be wearing.

A host of Irish League clubs have already released their new look ahead of next term – and there are some crackers!

Here’s every kit which has been made available so far across the three divisions.

Matthew Orr, Charlie Allen and Chris McKee model the new Linfield home kit

1. Linfield (Home)

Matthew Orr, Charlie Allen and Chris McKee model the new Linfield home kit Photo: Linfield FC

Linfield have unveiled a new black and gold away kit ahead of the upcoming season

2. Linfield (Away)

Linfield have unveiled a new black and gold away kit ahead of the upcoming season Photo: Linfield FC

Larne unveiled this impressive away shirt last month

3. Larne (away)

Larne unveiled this impressive away shirt last month Photo: Larne FC

Glentoran will be playing their home matches in this throwback kit next season

4. Glentoran (home)

Glentoran will be playing their home matches in this throwback kit next season Photo: Glentoran FC

