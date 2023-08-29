News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: Every player that has scored in an Irish Cup final over the past 10 years

The Irish Cup final is one of the biggest days on the local football calendar and getting your name on the scoresheet is a moment to remember for any player.
By Johnny Morton
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

From Glenavon’s 2-1 success over Ballymena United in May 2014 through to the most recent triumph for Crusaders against the Sky Blues earlier this year, here is every player that has netted in the showpiece decider.

What a goal to start the list off! Kyle Neill's rocket free-kick from distance gave Glenavon a first-half lead in their final against Ballymena United at Windsor Park. Neill's drink is certainly well-deserved!

1. 2013/14 - Kyle Neill (Glenavon)

What a goal to start the list off! Kyle Neill's rocket free-kick from distance gave Glenavon a first-half lead in their final against Ballymena United at Windsor Park. Neill's drink is certainly well-deserved! Photo: William Cherry

Allan Jenkins levelled for the Sky Blues in the 71st minute from a corner. The Scot arrived in the Irish League from Greenock Morton in 2011 and spent six years with Ballymena

2. 2013/14 - Allan Jenkins (Ballymena United)

Allan Jenkins levelled for the Sky Blues in the 71st minute from a corner. The Scot arrived in the Irish League from Greenock Morton in 2011 and spent six years with Ballymena Photo: Darren Kidd/Presseye.com

Glenavon's Mark Patton found the winning goal only five minutes later as the Lurgan Blues celebrated a first Irish Cup triumph since 1997

3. 2013/14 - Mark Patton (Glenavon)

Glenavon's Mark Patton found the winning goal only five minutes later as the Lurgan Blues celebrated a first Irish Cup triumph since 1997 Photo: William Cherry

David Scullion celebrates with the Irish Cup trophy after scoring the only goal in Glentoran's 1-0 2014/15 triumph over Portadown

4. 2014/15 - David Scullion (Glentoran)

David Scullion celebrates with the Irish Cup trophy after scoring the only goal in Glentoran's 1-0 2014/15 triumph over Portadown Photo: Brian Little

