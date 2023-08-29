GALLERY: Every player that has scored in an Irish Cup final over the past 10 years

The Irish Cup final is one of the biggest days on the local football calendar and getting your name on the scoresheet is a moment to remember for any player.
From Glenavon’s 2-1 success over Ballymena United in May 2014 through to the most recent triumph for Crusaders against the Sky Blues earlier this year, here is every player that has netted in the showpiece decider.
1. 2013/14 - Kyle Neill (Glenavon)
What a goal to start the list off! Kyle Neill's rocket free-kick from distance gave Glenavon a first-half lead in their final against Ballymena United at Windsor Park. Neill's drink is certainly well-deserved! Photo: William Cherry
2. 2013/14 - Allan Jenkins (Ballymena United)
Allan Jenkins levelled for the Sky Blues in the 71st minute from a corner. The Scot arrived in the Irish League from Greenock Morton in 2011 and spent six years with Ballymena Photo: Darren Kidd/Presseye.com
3. 2013/14 - Mark Patton (Glenavon)
Glenavon's Mark Patton found the winning goal only five minutes later as the Lurgan Blues celebrated a first Irish Cup triumph since 1997 Photo: William Cherry
4. 2014/15 - David Scullion (Glentoran)
David Scullion celebrates with the Irish Cup trophy after scoring the only goal in Glentoran's 1-0 2014/15 triumph over Portadown Photo: Brian Little