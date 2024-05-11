Check our gallery below to see all the incomings at each of the 12 Premiership clubs as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 Irish League campaign.
1. Michael Newberry (Cliftonville)
Irish Cup champions Cliftonville have reinforced their defensive options by signing Michael Newberry, who also spent time in Iceland after leaving Newcastle United's academy, from Linfield. Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
2. Luke Conlan (Cliftonville)
Born in Portaferry, Luke Conlan will mark his first stint in Irish League football with Cliftonville. The 29-year-old defender progressed through the ranks at Burnley and also spent time with St Mirren, Morecambe and most recently AFC Fylde. He also represented Northern Ireland right up to U21 level. Photo: Cliftonville FC
3. Jordan Stewart (Crusaders)
After leaving Linfield, Jordan Stewart became Declan Caddell's first signing as Crusaders boss with the ex-Swindon Town playmaker arriving at Seaview on a three-year deal. Photo: Crusaders
4. Seanan Clucas (Carrick Rangers)
A statement of intent from Carrick Rangers as Seanan Clucas arrived on a three-year contract from Glentoran. Stuart King described the ex-Dungannon Swifts maestro as "one of the best midfielders in the country" when announcing his signing. Photo: Carrick Rangers