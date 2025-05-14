GALLERY: Every signing made by each Irish League Premiership club ahead of the 2025/26 season

The last Premiership campaign is barely finished but already clubs are working quickly to get their business done ahead of the new season.

Like any transfer window, it can be tough to keep track of what’s going on at each club – but that’s where we come in!

Check out every confirmed transfer so far below. This page will be updated throughout the summer as more deals are completed.

Former Rangers and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Liam Burt has signed an initial two-year contract at Glentoran and holds the option of a third. The Scottish star arrives at The Oval having won two League of Ireland titles, including last season while on loan at Shelbourne.

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Oran O'Kane, who spent last season at Championship outfit H&W Welders, is welcomed to Glenavon by first team coach Colin Coates.

Jordan McMullan became Glenavon's second summer signing after joining from Ballymena United.

Glenavon continued to get early business done with the arrival of former Dungannon Swifts ace Kris Lowe from Cliftonville

