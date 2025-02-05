GALLERY: Every signing made by each Irish League Premiership club during the January transfer window

It can be hard to keep track of all the activity during what is a manic month, so that’s where we come in!
Keep up to date with all the business being done by each of the 12 Premiership clubs throughout January below.
1. Shane McEleney (Glentoran)
Glentoran boss Declan Devine moved quickly to sign former Larne and Derry City defender Shane McEleney on an 18-month contract with the option for another year Photo: Glentoran FC
2. Patrick McEleney (Ballymena United)
Shortly after Shane's arrival in the Premiership, his brother Patrick soon followed, joining Ballymena United. The midfielder previously spent time in England with Oldham and most recently starred for Derry City, Photo: Ballymena United
3. Ciaran Coll (Glentoran)
Another player that Devine knows well from his time at Derry City, 33-year-old Ciaran Coll has joined Glentoran on an 18-month contract with the option for a further 12 months. Photo: Glentoran FC
4. Ethan Boyle (Carrick Rangers)
Former Wexford and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Ethan Boyle pictured alongside Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter after arriving at Taylors Avenue. Photo: Carrick Rangers FC
