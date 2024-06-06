GALLERY: Every stadium Larne could play at this summer in Champions League qualifying

Tiernan Lynch’s side were mightily impressive last season, winning the Gibson Cup while conceding only 21 goals, and will be one of 14 unseeded teams in the first round of action with the draw set to take place on June 18.

The good news for Larne fans is that Inver Park will be able to host the home leg this time around, unlike in 2023 when they played at Solitude against Finnish side HJK.

Here are all 14 stadiums that fans of the club could potentially be set to visit in July – the first leg is scheduled for July 9/10 and second leg July 16/17 – as they look to take a step closer to the European group stages.

Note: These are the venues listed for each team. It may be changed in certain cases if there are capacity or licence issues.

Champions Larne After winning the Premiership title for a second consecutive season, Tiernan Lynch's Larne are ready for another crack at Champions League qualifying this summer.

ŠK Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) The highest-ranked team in Champions League first round qualifying, Slovakian champions ŠK Slovan Bratislava are managed by former Slovakia and Georgia chief Vladimír Weiss. His son, also named Vladimír, is part of the squad and used to play for Manchester City while former Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer also plays for them. Their home is the Tehelné pole, which has a capacity of 22,500. Photo: Svk fan - CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78747356

PFC Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) Ludogorets possess significant European experience having successfully qualified for the Champions League in 2014/15 and 2016/17, playing against Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Arsenal and Basel (both years) in the group stages. They've also been in the Europa League groups seven times, making it as far as the last-16, and played in last season's Europa Conference League. Ludogorets have won the Bulgarian league in each of the last 13 seasons and play at Huvepharma Arena, which seats over 10,000 spectators. Photo: Skycycle - CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=118020029