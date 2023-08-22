Some superb strikers have graced the Irish League over the years, but can you remember who has been the top-scorer in every season since 2003/04?
Jog your memory with the goalscoring greats from the past 20 years up to the current day...who would you rate as the best?
All stats courtesy of RSSSF.
1. 2003/04 - Glenn Ferguson (Linfield)
Linfield and Irish League legend Glenn Ferguson kicks off the list after he netted 25 goals in the 2003/04 season as the Blues clinched the title by finishing three points clear of Portadown Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY
2. 2004/05 - Chris Morgan (Glentoran)
Glentoran would celebrate league title success in 2004/05 with striker Chris Morgan leading the way, scoring 19 league goals Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY
3. 2005/06 - Peter Thompson (Linfield)
Linfield ace Peter Thompson netted 25 league goals for David Jeffrey's side as they reclaimed the Irish League title - the club's 46th top-flight crown in total Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY
4. 2006/07 - Gary Hamilton (Glentoran)
Current Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton marked his move to Glentoran from Portadown by scoring 27 league goals in the 2006/07 campaign for The Oval outfit Photo: Russell Pritchard/Presseye