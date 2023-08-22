News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: Every top goalscorer from each of the last 20 seasons of Irish League top-flight football - which striker do you rate as the best?

Some superb strikers have graced the Irish League over the years, but can you remember who has been the top-scorer in every season since 2003/04?
By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Jog your memory with the goalscoring greats from the past 20 years up to the current day...who would you rate as the best?

All stats courtesy of RSSSF.

Linfield and Irish League legend Glenn Ferguson kicks off the list after he netted 25 goals in the 2003/04 season as the Blues clinched the title by finishing three points clear of Portadown

1. 2003/04 - Glenn Ferguson (Linfield)

Linfield and Irish League legend Glenn Ferguson kicks off the list after he netted 25 goals in the 2003/04 season as the Blues clinched the title by finishing three points clear of Portadown Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY

Glentoran would celebrate league title success in 2004/05 with striker Chris Morgan leading the way, scoring 19 league goals

2. 2004/05 - Chris Morgan (Glentoran)

Glentoran would celebrate league title success in 2004/05 with striker Chris Morgan leading the way, scoring 19 league goals Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY

Linfield ace Peter Thompson netted 25 league goals for David Jeffrey's side as they reclaimed the Irish League title - the club's 46th top-flight crown in total

3. 2005/06 - Peter Thompson (Linfield)

Linfield ace Peter Thompson netted 25 league goals for David Jeffrey's side as they reclaimed the Irish League title - the club's 46th top-flight crown in total Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY

Current Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton marked his move to Glentoran from Portadown by scoring 27 league goals in the 2006/07 campaign for The Oval outfit

4. 2006/07 - Gary Hamilton (Glentoran)

Current Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton marked his move to Glentoran from Portadown by scoring 27 league goals in the 2006/07 campaign for The Oval outfit Photo: Russell Pritchard/Presseye

