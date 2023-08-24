GALLERY: Every Ulster Footballer of the Year from the past 20 seasons of Irish League football

First handed out in 1951, the Ulster Footballer of the Year award is one of the most prestigious an Irish League player can receive with it acknowledging a special contribution over the course of a Premiership season.
Some of the local greats have been crowned Footballer of the Year – here are the winners from the past 20 seasons.
1. 2003/04 - Glenn Ferguson (Linfield)
After topping the goal charts and helping Linfield win the league title, striker Glenn Ferguson was named Ulster Footballer of the Year for 2003/04 - a second award after his 2000/01 recognition Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
2. 2004/05 - Paul Leeman (Glentoran)
Glentoran were crowned Irish League champions for the 22nd time during the 2004/05 season and only conceded 22 goals in 38 games on their way to the title with defender Leeman named Ulster Footballer of the Year for his role in their triumph Photo: Russell Pritchard / Presseye
3. 2005/06 - Glenn Ferguson (Linfield)
It's that man Ferguson again! Linfield regained their Irish League crown from rivals Glentoran and while Peter Thompson finished the season as the Blues top league scorer with 25, it was his strike partner that celebrated individual success Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
4. 2006/07 - William Murphy (Linfield)
Another Irish League crown for Linfield, another Ulster Footballer of the Year award for one of their players. David Jeffrey's side only lost one league game and conceded just 19 times as they won the 2006/07 title with Murphy recognised for his role in their success Photo: William Cherry/Presseye