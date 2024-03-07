Linfield's Noel Bailie with the Irish CupLinfield's Noel Bailie with the Irish Cup
GALLERY: Fan photos, match shots and celebration pics from last time Linfield and Portadown met in a cup final

Linfield and Portadown are set to meet in the BetMcLean Cup final at Windsor Park on Sunday – an occasion which will give fans memories of their last encounter in a showpiece decider back in 2010.
By Johnny Morton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:09 GMT

The pair both made it to the 2009/10 Irish Cup final at Windsor Park with the Blues running out 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Peter Thompson and Philip Lowry while Kevin Braniff pulled one back for Portadown.

All three came within 13 minutes at the start of the first-half, but David Jeffrey’s Linfield held on to secure a 40th competition success, adding to another Irish League crown.

Here are some of the best photos from that May afternoon in 2010.

1. Three Linfield legends

Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew, Peter Thompson and Michael Gault celebrate with the trophy Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

2. Fans mob Peter Thompson

Linfield goalscorer Peter Thompson gets mobbed by the crowd Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3. Lifting the Irish Cup

Linfield captain Noel Bailie lifts the Irish Cup after defeating Portadown at Windsor Park Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

4. Portadown team

The Portadown team line up before taking on Linfield Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

