GALLERY: Fan photos, match shots and celebration pics from last time Linfield and Portadown met in a cup final

The pair both made it to the 2009/10 Irish Cup final at Windsor Park with the Blues running out 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Peter Thompson and Philip Lowry while Kevin Braniff pulled one back for Portadown.
All three came within 13 minutes at the start of the first-half, but David Jeffrey’s Linfield held on to secure a 40th competition success, adding to another Irish League crown.
Here are some of the best photos from that May afternoon in 2010.
1. Three Linfield legends
Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew, Peter Thompson and Michael Gault celebrate with the trophy Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
2. Fans mob Peter Thompson
Linfield goalscorer Peter Thompson gets mobbed by the crowd Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
3. Lifting the Irish Cup
Linfield captain Noel Bailie lifts the Irish Cup after defeating Portadown at Windsor Park Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
4. Portadown team
The Portadown team line up before taking on Linfield Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
