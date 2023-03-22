News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: From Brazil to Bermuda - 11 different nations that have been represented in the Danske Bank Premiership

With international fixtures taking place this week, including Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying double header against San Marino and Finland, it provides a great opportunity to look back at a host of nations that have been represented here in the Danske Bank Premiership.

By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT

From Brazil to Bermuda and Spain to New Zealand, players from all over the world have played in the Irish League and made an impact on local football – here are 11 examples.

Rangers legend Nacho Novo finished his playing career off in the Irish League with Glentoran, scoring three times in the 2016/17 Danske Bank Premiership campaign. He was born in Spain and did play once for the Galicia national team, scoring two goals in a friendly against Iran. Spain are also represented by Mikel Suarez, who played for Crusaders and Carrick Rangers.

1. Spain

Rangers legend Nacho Novo finished his playing career off in the Irish League with Glentoran, scoring three times in the 2016/17 Danske Bank Premiership campaign. He was born in Spain and did play once for the Galicia national team, scoring two goals in a friendly against Iran. Spain are also represented by Mikel Suarez, who played for Crusaders and Carrick Rangers. Photo: Presseye

After playing in Brazil, Denmark and Croatia, Renato De Vecchi arrived at Glenavon in January 2017 and spent six months at Mourneview Park before departing for Sweden. De Vecchi's countryman Hernany Macedo also spent time with Warrenpoint Town.

2. Brazil

After playing in Brazil, Denmark and Croatia, Renato De Vecchi arrived at Glenavon in January 2017 and spent six months at Mourneview Park before departing for Sweden. De Vecchi's countryman Hernany Macedo also spent time with Warrenpoint Town. Photo: Presseye

Bermuda international Jonte Smith celebrates after scoring for Ballymena United in the League Cup. He has played for his country 15 times, scoring twice.

3. Bermuda

Bermuda international Jonte Smith celebrates after scoring for Ballymena United in the League Cup. He has played for his country 15 times, scoring twice. Photo: Presseye

Finnish forward Eetu Vertainen has been scoring goals for fun at Linfield this season. He has netted 17 times in 26 league appearances for the Blues.

4. Finland

Finnish forward Eetu Vertainen has been scoring goals for fun at Linfield this season. He has netted 17 times in 26 league appearances for the Blues. Photo: Presseye

BrazilSan MarinoFinlandSpainNew Zealand