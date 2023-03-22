GALLERY: From Brazil to Bermuda - 11 different nations that have been represented in the Danske Bank Premiership

1 . Spain

Rangers legend Nacho Novo finished his playing career off in the Irish League with Glentoran, scoring three times in the 2016/17 Danske Bank Premiership campaign. He was born in Spain and did play once for the Galicia national team, scoring two goals in a friendly against Iran. Spain are also represented by Mikel Suarez, who played for Crusaders and Carrick Rangers. Photo: Presseye