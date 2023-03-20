GALLERY: From goals to celebrations - the best 13 photos of the weekend

Linfield forward Joel Cooper was undoubtedly star of the weekend as the 27-year-old scored four times in a 7-0 victory over Newry City at Windsor Park.

Cooper followed up his BetMcLean Cup final strike against Coleraine last weekend by bringing home the match ball this time around and it leaves the Blues trailing Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne by seven points with six games to go.

Elsewhere, there were wins for the Inver Park side against Ballymena United on Friday night, Glenavon continued their purple patch by coming from behind to beat Coleraine at Mourneview Park, Dungannon Swifts sprung yet another surprise on Cliftonville and Glentoran dispatched Carrick Rangers.

Portadown grabbed a late equaliser against Crusaders at Shamrock Park to keep their hopes of Premiership survival alive.

Here are some of the best photos from another weekend of action.

1 . Dean's delight Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels celebrates as Joseph Moore scores in the dying seconds of the game to defeat Cliftonville 2-1 Photo: ©INPHO Photo Sales

2 . Man of the moment Joel Cooper stole the headlines for a second weekend running by netting four times in Linfield's 7-0 Danske Bank Premiership victory over Newry City at Windsor Park Photo: Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

3 . Whatever it takes Larne's Andy Ryan doesn't let almost colliding with the post stop him from scoring Larne's only goal - and his sixth in seven matches - against Ballymena United on Friday night. Photo: Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

4 . They've done it again! For the second time this month, Dungannon Swifts cause a seismic shock at Solitude against Cliftonville. Joe Moore's 94th-minute strike secured a crucial three points for the Swifts in their bid for Danske Bank Premiership survival. Photo: Pacemaker Press Photo Sales