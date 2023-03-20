GALLERY: From goals to celebrations - the best 13 photos of the weekend
Linfield forward Joel Cooper was undoubtedly star of the weekend as the 27-year-old scored four times in a 7-0 victory over Newry City at Windsor Park.
Cooper followed up his BetMcLean Cup final strike against Coleraine last weekend by bringing home the match ball this time around and it leaves the Blues trailing Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne by seven points with six games to go.
Elsewhere, there were wins for the Inver Park side against Ballymena United on Friday night, Glenavon continued their purple patch by coming from behind to beat Coleraine at Mourneview Park, Dungannon Swifts sprung yet another surprise on Cliftonville and Glentoran dispatched Carrick Rangers.
Portadown grabbed a late equaliser against Crusaders at Shamrock Park to keep their hopes of Premiership survival alive.
Here are some of the best photos from another weekend of action.