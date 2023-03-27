News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: From history to heartbreak - the best 13 photos from another weekend of Danske Bank Premiership and international action

With international call-ups and waterlogged pitches, the Danske Bank Premiership schedule was reduced to only four matches this past weekend.

By Johnny Morton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST

It kicked off on Friday evening when Braiden Graham made history by becoming Linfield’s youngest ever player in their 5-0 win at Dungannon Swifts.

Coleraine were reduced to 10-men against league leaders Larne but held on for a point and Crusaders extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions with a 3-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers.

All of the action at the Newry Showgrounds on Saturday was squeezed into six second-half minutes as Ryan Curran’s late winner ensured Cliftonville bounced back with a 2-1 win against Newry City.

We’re also going to include Northern Ireland’s disappointing 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Finland at the National Stadium in our weekend review gallery. Here are 13 of the best snaps from around the grounds...

Linfield's Joel Cooper poses for selfies after scoring his sixth goal in three matches

1. Smile for the camera

Linfield's Joel Cooper poses for selfies after scoring his sixth goal in three matches Photo: Pacemaker Press

Newry City goalkeeper Steven Maguire denies Cliftonville's Joe Gormley

2. Make yourself big

Newry City goalkeeper Steven Maguire denies Cliftonville's Joe Gormley Photo: Pacemaker Press

It wasn't the result he wanted but Michael O'Neill was back on the touchline at the National Stadium for the first time since being reappointed Northern Ireland manager

3. Homecoming

It wasn't the result he wanted but Michael O'Neill was back on the touchline at the National Stadium for the first time since being reappointed Northern Ireland manager Photo: Pacemaker Press

Braiden Graham makes his first team Linfield debut aged 15 years and 137 days against Dungannon Swifts - breaking the previous record held by Charlie Allen who is now at Leeds United.

4. Record breaker

Braiden Graham makes his first team Linfield debut aged 15 years and 137 days against Dungannon Swifts - breaking the previous record held by Charlie Allen who is now at Leeds United. Photo: Pacemaker Press

