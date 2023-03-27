GALLERY: From history to heartbreak - the best 13 photos from another weekend of Danske Bank Premiership and international action
With international call-ups and waterlogged pitches, the Danske Bank Premiership schedule was reduced to only four matches this past weekend.
It kicked off on Friday evening when Braiden Graham made history by becoming Linfield’s youngest ever player in their 5-0 win at Dungannon Swifts.
Coleraine were reduced to 10-men against league leaders Larne but held on for a point and Crusaders extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions with a 3-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers.
All of the action at the Newry Showgrounds on Saturday was squeezed into six second-half minutes as Ryan Curran’s late winner ensured Cliftonville bounced back with a 2-1 win against Newry City.
We’re also going to include Northern Ireland’s disappointing 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Finland at the National Stadium in our weekend review gallery. Here are 13 of the best snaps from around the grounds...