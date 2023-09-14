News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: From Irish Cup success to European upsets - some of Gary Hamilton's best moments as Glenavon manager

Wednesday marked the end of an era at Glenavon as the Lurgan Blues confirmed Gary Hamilton’s reign as manager was over after almost 12 years in charge.
By Johnny Morton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST

The 42-year-old gave fans some of their most memorable moments, from winning the Irish Cup twice to beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde (with a certain Erling Haaland up front) at Mourneview Park, and recorded four third-placed Premiership finishes.

He ensured the Lurgan-based club finished in the top-seven in 10 of his 11 full campaigns in charge and helped numerous players secure moves across the water.

Here are some of the best moments of Hamilton’s tenure in pictures.

Gary Hamilton was confirmed as the new Glenavon manager at a press conference at Mourneview Park in December 2011 on an initial two-and-a-half year contract, replacing Marty Quinn.

1. Hamilton confirmed as Glenavon boss

Gary Hamilton was confirmed as the new Glenavon manager at a press conference at Mourneview Park in December 2011 on an initial two-and-a-half year contract, replacing Marty Quinn. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Former Northern Ireland international Gary Hamilton is all smiles during his unveiling as Glenavon boss alongside chairman Adrian Teer

2. Adrian Teer welcomes Gary Hamilton

Former Northern Ireland international Gary Hamilton is all smiles during his unveiling as Glenavon boss alongside chairman Adrian Teer Photo: William Cherry

After losing his first match in charge against Linfield, Hamilton quickly responded to collect a maiden win as Glenavon boss as the Lurgan Blues defeated Crusaders 3-2 at Mourneview Park on December 20, 2011

3. Winning feeling!

After losing his first match in charge against Linfield, Hamilton quickly responded to collect a maiden win as Glenavon boss as the Lurgan Blues defeated Crusaders 3-2 at Mourneview Park on December 20, 2011 Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

An important moment for any manager - a first win against your bitter rivals. That came for Hamilton against former club Portadown in January 2012 as the Lurgan Blues defeated Ronnie McFall's side 2-1 in the Irish Cup. It was an eventful day for Hamilton - he scored what turned out to be the winning goal and was also sent off!

4. First win over Portadown

An important moment for any manager - a first win against your bitter rivals. That came for Hamilton against former club Portadown in January 2012 as the Lurgan Blues defeated Ronnie McFall's side 2-1 in the Irish Cup. It was an eventful day for Hamilton - he scored what turned out to be the winning goal and was also sent off! Photo: Presseye

