GALLERY: From Irish Cup success to European upsets - some of Gary Hamilton's best moments as Glenavon manager

Wednesday marked the end of an era at Glenavon as the Lurgan Blues confirmed Gary Hamilton’s reign as manager was over after almost 12 years in charge.
The 42-year-old gave fans some of their most memorable moments, from winning the Irish Cup twice to beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde (with a certain Erling Haaland up front) at Mourneview Park, and recorded four third-placed Premiership finishes.
He ensured the Lurgan-based club finished in the top-seven in 10 of his 11 full campaigns in charge and helped numerous players secure moves across the water.
Here are some of the best moments of Hamilton’s tenure in pictures.
1. Hamilton confirmed as Glenavon boss
Gary Hamilton was confirmed as the new Glenavon manager at a press conference at Mourneview Park in December 2011 on an initial two-and-a-half year contract, replacing Marty Quinn. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
2. Adrian Teer welcomes Gary Hamilton
Former Northern Ireland international Gary Hamilton is all smiles during his unveiling as Glenavon boss alongside chairman Adrian Teer Photo: William Cherry
3. Winning feeling!
After losing his first match in charge against Linfield, Hamilton quickly responded to collect a maiden win as Glenavon boss as the Lurgan Blues defeated Crusaders 3-2 at Mourneview Park on December 20, 2011 Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
4. First win over Portadown
An important moment for any manager - a first win against your bitter rivals. That came for Hamilton against former club Portadown in January 2012 as the Lurgan Blues defeated Ronnie McFall's side 2-1 in the Irish Cup. It was an eventful day for Hamilton - he scored what turned out to be the winning goal and was also sent off! Photo: Presseye