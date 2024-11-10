GALLERY: Irish League clubs across Northern Ireland pay their respects and observe silence for Remembrance Day

Irish League clubs across the country paid their respects and observed a minute’s silence prior to Saturday’s matches to mark Remembrance Day.

The NI Veterans Commissioner’s Office and Linfield welcomed 100 veterans to Windsor Park for a special Remembrance event, which included a talk by David Jeffrey MBE, a meal and a pitch-side act of reflection before their Premiership match against Ballymena United.

"One thing as a club we always do correctly and well is Remembrance Day,” Linfield manager David Healy told the club’s media channel. “That’s always well respected by the opposition team, chairman and manager, and ourselves.”

Here are a selection of photos from around the grounds.

An act of Remembrance is held prior to Linfield's match against Ballymena United at Windsor Park

1. Special Remembrance event held at Windsor Park

An act of Remembrance is held prior to Linfield's match against Ballymena United at Windsor Park Photo: INPHO/Philip Magowan

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern, Linfield manager David Healy, Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin and Ballymena chairman Chris Selwood lay wreaths

2. Laying of wreaths at Windsor Park

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern, Linfield manager David Healy, Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin and Ballymena chairman Chris Selwood lay wreaths Photo: INPHO/Philip Magowan

Glenavon held a special Remembrance event at Mourneview Park prior to Saturday's match against Glentoran

3. Mourneview Park

Glenavon held a special Remembrance event at Mourneview Park prior to Saturday's match against Glentoran Photo: Glenavon FC

Glenavon Football Club pay their respects in a special event

4. Glenavon pay their respects

Glenavon Football Club pay their respects in a special event Photo: Glenavon FC

