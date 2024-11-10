The NI Veterans Commissioner’s Office and Linfield welcomed 100 veterans to Windsor Park for a special Remembrance event, which included a talk by David Jeffrey MBE, a meal and a pitch-side act of reflection before their Premiership match against Ballymena United.

"One thing as a club we always do correctly and well is Remembrance Day,” Linfield manager David Healy told the club’s media channel. “That’s always well respected by the opposition team, chairman and manager, and ourselves.”

Here are a selection of photos from around the grounds.

1 . Special Remembrance event held at Windsor Park An act of Remembrance is held prior to Linfield's match against Ballymena United at Windsor Park

2 . Laying of wreaths at Windsor Park Linfield chairman Roy McGivern, Linfield manager David Healy, Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin and Ballymena chairman Chris Selwood lay wreaths

3 . Mourneview Park Glenavon held a special Remembrance event at Mourneview Park prior to Saturday's match against Glentoran