GALLERY: Larne fans get Premiership title party started as Inver Reds prepare to lift second consecutive top-flight crown

Larne fans have got their Premiership title party started early at Inver Park with Tiernan Lynch’s side set to lift a second consecutive league crown this evening.
By Johnny Morton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 18:16 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 18:22 BST

Here are all of the best photos of supporters on their way to the stadium as they prepare for an occasion to remember.

Fans of Larne march to the stadium before this evening's game

1. Larne are champions again

Fans of Larne march to the stadium before this evening's game Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Larne fans pictured on their way to Inver Park

2. Champions marching towards Inver

Larne fans pictured on their way to Inver Park Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

3. Larne fans in party mood

Larne fans pictured on their way to Inver Park Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

4. Atmosphere set in Larne

Larne fans pictured on their way to Inver Park Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

