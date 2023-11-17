All Sections
GALLERY: Northern Ireland fans brave freezing temperatures in Helsinki for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland

While Northern Ireland’s hopes for UEFA Euro 2024 qualification may be over, that didn’t stop the loyal Green and White Army travelling to Helsinki for a clash with Finland at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.
By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:52 GMT

They had to brave the cold with temperatures dropping to -5 in the Finnish capital, where Michael O’Neill’s side fell to a 4-0 defeat with Joel Pohjanpalo, Daniel Hakans, Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod condemning the visitors to a seventh loss in nine matches.

Here are the best photos.

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki

1. Braving the cold!

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

2. Come on Northern Ireland!

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki

3. Cheering on Michael O'Neill's men

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki

4. Ready for kick-off

Northern Ireland fans during Friday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

