GALLERY: Northern Ireland fans brave freezing temperatures in Helsinki for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland
While Northern Ireland’s hopes for UEFA Euro 2024 qualification may be over, that didn’t stop the loyal Green and White Army travelling to Helsinki for a clash with Finland at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.
By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:52 GMT
They had to brave the cold with temperatures dropping to -5 in the Finnish capital, where Michael O’Neill’s side fell to a 4-0 defeat with Joel Pohjanpalo, Daniel Hakans, Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod condemning the visitors to a seventh loss in nine matches.
Here are the best photos.
