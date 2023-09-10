News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

GALLERY: Northern Ireland fans in Astana to watch UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Kazakhstan

Astana may be over 4,000 miles from Northern Ireland but that didn’t stop a number of the Green and White Army making the long trip east to watch their team in action against Kazakhstan.
By Johnny Morton
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST

Michael O’Neill’s side fell behind in the first-half to a Maksim Samorodov strike and it ended 1-0 to the hosts, who moved level on points with Group H leaders Finland.

For Northern Ireland, it’s their fifth consecutive UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying defeat following an opening 2-0 victory over San Marino in March.

They’re next in action when San Marino and Slovenia visit Windsor Park in October.

A number of Northern Ireland fans made the long trip to Kazakhstan for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

1. In fine tune

A number of Northern Ireland fans made the long trip to Kazakhstan for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans watching on

2. Northern Ireland fans

Northern Ireland fans watching on Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Two Northern Ireland fans watching on in Astana

3. Northern Ireland fans

Two Northern Ireland fans watching on in Astana Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans in Astana

4. Smiling for the camera

Northern Ireland fans in Astana Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:San Marino