GALLERY: Northern Ireland fans in Astana to watch UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Kazakhstan
Astana may be over 4,000 miles from Northern Ireland but that didn’t stop a number of the Green and White Army making the long trip east to watch their team in action against Kazakhstan.
By Johnny Morton
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Michael O’Neill’s side fell behind in the first-half to a Maksim Samorodov strike and it ended 1-0 to the hosts, who moved level on points with Group H leaders Finland.
For Northern Ireland, it’s their fifth consecutive UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying defeat following an opening 2-0 victory over San Marino in March.
They’re next in action when San Marino and Slovenia visit Windsor Park in October.
