GALLERY: Supporters of both Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts arrive at Windsor Park for Irish Cup final

Johnny McNabb
News & Sports Journalist

Published 3rd May 2025, 15:17 BST
A healthy crowd of supporters made their way to Windsor Park ahead of this year’s Irish Cup showdown.

The Red Army sold out their allocation in super quick time, whilst the Swifts – who are only appearing in their second ever Irish Cup final – were cheered on by a large contingent from County Tyrone.

Dungannon Swifts fans pictured at Windsor Park

Dungannon Swifts fans pictured at Windsor Park Photo: David Maginnis

Cliftonville supporters pictured outside Windsor Park

Cliftonville supporters pictured outside Windsor Park Photo: DESMOND LOUGHERY

These young Dungannon Swifts supporters will have memories for life

These young Dungannon Swifts supporters will have memories for life Photo: Pacemaker

Girl power outside Windsor Park as this trio arrive to cheer on Dungannon Swifts

Girl power outside Windsor Park as this trio arrive to cheer on Dungannon Swifts Photo: DESMOND LOUGHERY

