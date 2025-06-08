GALLERY: The best fan photos as Green and White Army make Denmark trip to cheer on Northern Ireland

Published 8th Jun 2025, 12:13 BST
The Green and White Army once again showed up in their numbers at the Parken Stadium on Saturday evening to cheer on Northern Ireland during a 2-1 friendly defeat to Denmark.

Over 300 supporters made the trip to Copenhagen as World Cup qualifying preparation continued for Michael O’Neill’s side – and they were treated to early delight as Northern Ireland took the lead.

However, Lazio forward Gustav Isaksen struck an equaliser on the stroke of half-time before Christian Eriksen, who is departing Manchester United this summer, netted a second half winner.

Here’s the best fan photos from Northern Ireland’s latest trip to Denmark – they’ll be back in action again on Tuesday evening at Windsor Park when O’Neill’s men welcome Iceland.

Northern Ireland fans pictured at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen ahead of a friendly against Denmark

1. Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen

2. Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen

3. Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen

4. Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen

