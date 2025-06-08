GALLERY: The best fan photos as Green and White Army make Denmark trip to cheer on Northern Ireland

Over 300 supporters made the trip to Copenhagen as World Cup qualifying preparation continued for Michael O’Neill’s side – and they were treated to early delight as Northern Ireland took the lead.
However, Lazio forward Gustav Isaksen struck an equaliser on the stroke of half-time before Christian Eriksen, who is departing Manchester United this summer, netted a second half winner.
Here’s the best fan photos from Northern Ireland’s latest trip to Denmark – they’ll be back in action again on Tuesday evening at Windsor Park when O’Neill’s men welcome Iceland.
1. Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen
Northern Ireland fans pictured at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen ahead of a friendly against Denmark Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
Northern Ireland fans pictured at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen ahead of a friendly against Denmark Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
Northern Ireland fans pictured at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen ahead of a friendly against Denmark Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
Northern Ireland fans pictured at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen ahead of a friendly against Denmark Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
