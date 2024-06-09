GALLERY: The best fan photos as Northern Ireland supporters soak up Spanish summer sun in Palma

Daniel Ballard sparked early scenes of jubilation in the away end at the San Moix Stadium in Palma before the hosts came roaring back, netting four times before the break.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth for Spain, who go to Euro 2024 in Germany amongst the favourites for glory, in the 60th minute.

Here are all the best photos of fans enjoying some summer sun in the first of two friendlies in Spain – Northern Ireland will be back in action on Tuesday when they face Andorra at the Estadio de La Condomina in Murcia.

Northern Ireland fans prior to Saturday's international against Spain.

Northern Ireland fans outside the San Moix Stadium, which is home to Real Mallorca

Northern Ireland fans pictured before heading into the stadium

Northern Ireland fans in Spain.