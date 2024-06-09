Northern Ireland fans outside the San Moix Stadium in PalmaNorthern Ireland fans outside the San Moix Stadium in Palma
GALLERY: The best fan photos as Northern Ireland supporters soak up Spanish summer sun in Palma

By Johnny Morton
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:44 BST
The result mightn’t have went Northern Ireland’s way on Saturday evening as Michael O’Neill’s side lost out 5-1 to Spain, but the fans were still able to enjoy another memorable trip following the Green and White Army.

Daniel Ballard sparked early scenes of jubilation in the away end at the San Moix Stadium in Palma before the hosts came roaring back, netting four times before the break.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth for Spain, who go to Euro 2024 in Germany amongst the favourites for glory, in the 60th minute.

Here are all the best photos of fans enjoying some summer sun in the first of two friendlies in Spain – Northern Ireland will be back in action on Tuesday when they face Andorra at the Estadio de La Condomina in Murcia.

Northern Ireland fans prior to Saturday's international against Spain.



Northern Ireland fans prior to Saturday’s international against Spain. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland fans outside the San Moix Stadium, which is home to Real Mallorca



Northern Ireland fans outside the San Moix Stadium, which is home to Real Mallorca Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland fans pictured before heading into the stadium



Northern Ireland fans pictured before heading into the stadium Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland fans in Spain.



Northern Ireland fans in Spain. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

