GALLERY: The best fan photos from Copenhagen as Northern Ireland face Denmark in EURO 2024 qualifier

The Green and White Army travelled in their numbers to cheer on Northern Ireland as they played Denmark in a EURO 2024 qualifier at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 21:51 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 22:01 BST

After a disciplined first-half performance from the visitors, Jonas Wind’s 47th-minute strike put the Danes ahead and Northern Ireland thought they had secured a late point through debutant Callum Marshall, but after a lengthy VAR review, it was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Here are the best Northern Ireland fan photos from Copenhagen. The gallery will be updated as more images become available.

Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen before the match

1. Group shot

Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen before the match Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Northern Ireland fans Lee Simpson and his son Roman in Copenhagen before the match

2. Cheering on Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland fans Lee Simpson and his son Roman in Copenhagen before the match Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Fans Ben McElhinny, Andy Boyce and Chris Porter in Copenhagen before the match

3. Fans in Copenhagen

Fans Ben McElhinny, Andy Boyce and Chris Porter in Copenhagen before the match Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen before the match

4. Getting ready for the match

Northern Ireland fans in Copenhagen before the match Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

