GALLERY: The best fan photos from Copenhagen as Northern Ireland face Denmark in EURO 2024 qualifier
The Green and White Army travelled in their numbers to cheer on Northern Ireland as they played Denmark in a EURO 2024 qualifier at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 21:51 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 22:01 BST
After a disciplined first-half performance from the visitors, Jonas Wind’s 47th-minute strike put the Danes ahead and Northern Ireland thought they had secured a late point through debutant Callum Marshall, but after a lengthy VAR review, it was ruled out for offside in the build-up.
Here are the best Northern Ireland fan photos from Copenhagen. The gallery will be updated as more images become available.
