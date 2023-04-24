GALLERY: The best photos from Saturday's Northern Ireland Football Awards ceremony
The Northern Ireland Football Awards were held at Belfast City Hall on Saturday evening with Larne midfielder Leroy Millar the big winner as he picked up the Premiership Player of the Year gong.
Glentoran’s Joely Andrews was named Women’s Premiership Player of the Year, Loughgall defender Ben Murdock Championship Player of the Year and Bangor striker Ben Arthurs Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year.
Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore won Young Player of the Year.
There was more success for Larne to celebrate on another night to remember as Tiernan Lynch was named Manager of the Year.
Here are all of the best photos from the evening of celebration.