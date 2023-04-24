News you can trust since 1737
GALLERY: The best photos from Saturday's Northern Ireland Football Awards ceremony

The Northern Ireland Football Awards were held at Belfast City Hall on Saturday evening with Larne midfielder Leroy Millar the big winner as he picked up the Premiership Player of the Year gong.

By Johnny Morton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

Glentoran’s Joely Andrews was named Women’s Premiership Player of the Year, Loughgall defender Ben Murdock Championship Player of the Year and Bangor striker Ben Arthurs Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year.

Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore won Young Player of the Year.

There was more success for Larne to celebrate on another night to remember as Tiernan Lynch was named Manager of the Year.

Here are all of the best photos from the evening of celebration.

Ben Arthurs, Ben Murdock, Dorothy Taylor, Leroy Millar, Joely Andrews, Sean Moore, James Martin and Tiernan Lynch

1. Full line-up of award winners

Ben Arthurs, Ben Murdock, Dorothy Taylor, Leroy Millar, Joely Andrews, Sean Moore, James Martin and Tiernan Lynch Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Larne’s Leroy Millar pictured with Gerry Flynn (Dream Spanish Homes) and Tim McGarry

2. Premiership Player of the Year

Larne’s Leroy Millar pictured with Gerry Flynn (Dream Spanish Homes) and Tim McGarry Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Ben Murdock from Loughgall receives Championship Player of the Year from Gerard Lawlor and Tim McGarry

3. Championship Player of the Year

Ben Murdock from Loughgall receives Championship Player of the Year from Gerard Lawlor and Tim McGarry Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Glentoran’s Joely Andrews pictured with Vicky Hassan (Danske Bank) and Tim McGarry

4. Women's Premiership Player of the Year

Glentoran’s Joely Andrews pictured with Vicky Hassan (Danske Bank) and Tim McGarry Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

