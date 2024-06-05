Northern Ireland U19 manager Gareth McAuley. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland U19 manager Gareth McAuley insists there’s a pathway for the country’s “golden generation” to progress through the ranks at international level and become senior stars under Michael O’Neill.

McAuley, who will lead his side into a home European Championships this summer, has played a role in Pierce Charles’ development since being appointed U19 chief in August and the Sheffield Wednesday youngster has earned a maiden senior call-up for matches against Spain and Andorra this month.

O’Neill has consistently put his faith in youth across both tenures as Northern Ireland boss with eight players aged 21 or under named in the latest squad, including Liverpool star Conor Bradley and Rangers attacker Ross McCausland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Charles is now another that has earned an opportunity and he’s part of a talented crop of young talent that McAuley feels can have a big impact on the international stage in the coming years.

"I'm glad Pierce has went with the senior squad because I've been telling him he isn't far away,” he said. “I told him I was really pushing him forward in the meetings and really believe in him.

"The pathway is there and there's a real changing of the guard...there's a shift and I think Michael has quite a few U21 players in his squad. The opportunities are there and it's about getting to a level in their club football where they can get there and put themselves in the senior team.

"Over the last few years I've been saying there's a golden generation coming in terms of the players we have, and the biggest thing we have is keeping them in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that sounds mad, but getting your first contract is nearly easy but getting your second contract...there's always a conveyor belt and somebody coming after you and your job.

"It's keeping them in the game long enough where they can get to the senior international stage. When they get to that stage as a young player it opens the door for other moves and lots of eyes are on players.”

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ruairi McConville, who progressed through Linfield’s academy before leaving for England in 2021, is set to play a big role at this summer’s competition and is one that has already benefitted from playing beyond his years.

The 19-year-old has made two starts for Tommy Wright’s U21 team, playing 90 minutes as Northern Ireland lost out 3-0 to an England team that included the likes of Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who came on for Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That experience will help stand McConville in good stead and McAuley can see the centre-back making another step up in the near future.

"There's definitely a pathway for our lads and it's good for me that the likes of Ruairi has been up with the U21s...he will be captain of our side, a leader and a big presence in the team,” he added. “He has been up with Tommy and I don't want to scud things, but I can see him in the next couple of seasons being in our senior team and playing.