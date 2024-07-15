Braiden Graham and Aodhan Doherty both earned moves across the water this summer after impressing in the Irish League. PICS: Presseye

Northern Ireland U19 manager Gareth McAuley has hailed the impact of the Irish League on his young squad as their European Championship campaign gets underway against Ukraine at Inver Park this evening.

While Larne’s Corey Smith is the only current Premiership star selected in McAuley’s 20-player panel, Daithi McCallion (Ballymena United, loan), Joel Thompson (Crusaders), Sam Glenfield (Portadown), Aodhan Doherty and Braiden Graham (both Linfield) have all gained crucial experience of senior football in the Irish League.

Thompson has since made the move to Nottingham Forest, Glenfield swapped Shamrock Park for Fleetwood Town while Doherty and Graham transferred to Blackburn Rovers and Everton respectively after impressing for David Healy’s Blues last season.

Another batch have sealed switches across the water from Northern Irish club academies – Francis Turley has caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers at Celtic after starring in Glentoran’s youth ranks and Blaine McClure made his B team debut at Rangers less than 12 months after leaving Linfield.

McAuley, who himself played in the Irish League for Crusaders and Coleraine before spending 15 years in England and Scotland, including seven seasons in the Premier League with West Brom, is well aware of the talent on these shores and says playing at home has had major benefits for some players that will be representing their country over the next week.

"I'm always looking and have people telling me what's going on (in the Irish League),” he said. “Tommy (Wright) is going to games all the time as well.

"In my pathway it's something I'll look for - there are going to be late developers and ones we miss, that's a natural process, but there are a couple of lads that have really came to the fore recently.

"They may be a year young but they are as good as what we've got and it doesn't matter if someone is 15 or 16 - if they want to play and are at the level we'll pick the best squad we can.

"There are pros and cons to both (gaining senior experience in the Irish League compared to moving into academy football). Some of the academy games I'll watch I think it can look slow and doesn’t have a lot of intensity.

"The lads that are playing locally will have a lot more intensity in how they play and the coaches like them coming later because they haven't been overcoached and raw with a real desire to learn.

"It was a big help for me because I was straight into league football and knew I could play at the level. It was an easy transition for me to do that. I did it at a lower level and made the steps to get up. There are lads here and in the local leagues that have the ability to go and do it."

Northern Ireland play host to the U19 European Championship for the first time since 2005 this summer with McAuley’s side facing tests against defending champions Italy and Norway after their Ukraine opener.

The 44-year-old has been looking to instil belief within his squad that they belong on the biggest stage and feels playing in front of a home crowd can help bring the best out of them.

"It's getting the belief into them too,” he added. “I've found at times there's a real lack of belief in themselves and applying themselves.

"It's probably a cultural thing in the country where we maybe don't believe in ourselves enough. It's giving them a bit of swagger where they believe they belong in this environment.

