Northern Ireland U19 manager Gareth McAuley says he feels “super proud” to lead his team into this summer’s European Championship on home turf after revealing a 20-strong panel for the tournament.

One current Irish League star – Larne’s Corey Smith – has made the final squad alongside Aodhan Doherty and 16-year-old Braiden Graham, who both left Linfield for Blackburn Rovers and Everton this summer.

Former Glentoran youngster Francis Turley is also included after impressing for Celtic in pre-season action, but two key players have been ruled out through injury.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ruairi McConville, who was due to captain Northern Ireland, has picked up a hamstring issue while Ryan Donnelly (Leicester City) ruptured his ACL a couple of months ago.

McAuley’s side will get their campaign underway on Monday (July 15) against Ukraine at Inver Park before facing further clashes against defending champions Italy (July 18) and Norway (July 21).

The top-six finishers earn a spot at next year’s U20 World Cup which is being held in Chile.

Northern Ireland U19 squad for European Championship

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Mason Munn (Rangers).

Defenders – Tom Atcheson and Aodhan Doherty (both Blackburn Rovers), Daithi McCallion and Conor Barr (both Derry City), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Gallagher Lennon (St Mirren), Brendan Hamilton (Aberdeen), George Goodman (Bradford City), Joel Thompson (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders – Kieran Morrison (Liverpool), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Francis Turley (Celtic), Jack Doherty (Fleetwood Town), Blaine McClure (Rangers), Corey Smith (Larne).