Gary Boyle was left ‘absolutely gutted’ after offering his resignation to Newry City officials in the aftermath of a Boxing Day loss by 4-0 to Glenavon.

Gary Boyle has stepped down as manager of Newry City. (Photo by Declan Roughan/PressEye Ltd)

A Newry statement confirmed: “Reluctantly the management committee of Newry City AFC have accepted the resignation of manager Gary Boyle. We thank Gary for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future. Further updates will follow in due course.”

Boyle had stepped up from the role of long-serving assistant manager in May to replace Darren Mullen as first-team boss but Newry sit adrift at the bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership with 17 defeats from 23 games following the 4-0 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​”Absolutely gutted,” included Boyle in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Ulster. “Results on the pitch haven’t been good enough and I haven’t been able to lead the club I suppose as I certainly would’ve liked. It’s a special club and I hope whoever comes in behind can still achieve that ultimate goal of staying in the division.”

He added on BBC Sport NI: “I’m really disappointed that it hasn’t worked out. I’ve been here a long time and enjoyed some good times...but within the tough times the club has never turned on their own.

"I felt over the last couple of months there’s been a lot of stuff directed obviously at me but it’s now seeping on to the pitch and the players.

"I think for the betterment of the club to try and galvanise it again that maybe there’s a new figurehead that leads it going forward.”