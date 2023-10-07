Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Salley finished last season as the Championship’s top-scorer after netting 27 for Ards – the sort of form that garnered attention from top-flight suitors before the ex-Portadown forward opted to join Newry on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old comes into today’s crucial encounter at the Ballymena Showgrounds having scored in consecutive matches against former club Linfield and Tuesday night’s 2-1 BetMcLean League Cup victory over H&W Welders, adding to his strike in Newry’s success at Glenavon in August.

"Adam has been great since he came in,” said Boyle. “We felt he wasn't getting the chances his work deserved and for any striker there is no better feeling than putting the ball in the back of the net.

Newry City striker Adam Salley scored against former club Linfield last weekend - his third goal since joining this summer. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

"Adam will certainly grow in confidence and we're delighted for him.

"We did our business early with the intention of settling the lads in as early as possible, but it always takes a bit of time at a new club and he has been great.

"I know he wants to score goals, kick on and do well for the team, and that's what he has done and will continue to do.

"We brought him to the club to elevate our goal tally from last season.

"He's delivering on that and that's three for the season now for him and it's onwards and upwards for him."

Newry haven’t won any of their six Premiership matches since that aforementioned 3-1 triumph at Mourneview Park and will be looking to rectify defensive issues which has resulted in them conceding 30 goals in 10 league outings to date – the worst record in the top-flight so far.

Six of their seven points have came on the road and Boyle will be hoping they can rediscover that spark against a Ballymena side that sit bottom of the table – one point adrift of 11th-placed Newry, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts.

Jim Ervin’s men are also coming off the back of midweek cup success over Lisburn Distillery, adding to a second Premiership triumph of the season last Saturday at Dungannon, and Boyle knows it’s an important contest.

"The table says it's a very important fixture,” he added. “Ballymena had a tough run of fixtures at the start of the season and now are encountering teams where they will be trying to pick up points.

"I'm sure Newry at home is one they've earmarked and they are coming off the back of consecutive wins so they'll be playing with confidence.

"It's a game that we will prepare well for and we'll be ready.

“We can't put our finger on why our away performances have been somewhat better than at home.

"We'll be taking confidence from that as we travel to what is a notoriously difficult place to go.