​Gary Boyle has called for his Newry City side to produce the “best version” of themselves when they travel to Loughgall this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Newry have picked up all 10 of their Premiership points to date this season against teams currently occupying bottom-six positions and are out to avenge an opening day defeat against the Villagers when Dean Smith’s men marked their return to top-flight football by netting three times within 30 minutes at the Showgrounds.

Boyle’s team have tended to save their best results for the road, beating Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and Ballymena United away from home, and the Newry boss will be hoping for more of the same at Lakeview Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve lost six of their last eight Premiership matches – all to teams in the top-six – but August’s 3-0 defeat against today’s opponents remains the only match where they’ve been beaten by a side in the league’s bottom-half.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

"We know how hard it is to pick up points against teams in the top-six but we have to do that as well,” he said. “We can't rely on the hugely pressurised games to keep churning out results.

"Loughgall is probably one where we feel like we have to give the best version of ourselves.

"For the first 45 minutes on the first day of the season we didn't do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've done tremendously well and it'll be a stern test on their home patch.

"If we play like we did against Coleraine every week I think we will get more results off the back of those performances.