One insider told the News Letter yesterday afternoon that Hamilton ‘100 per cent’ would be in charge of the midweek training session and ‘only a dramatic change’ could result in the former Northern Ireland international leaving Mourneview Park before Saturday’s Premiership clash at home to Carrick Rangers.

But it is understood face-to-face talks between Hamilton and club officials then took part before last night’s training session.

Hamilton took the session as normal but a statement to clarify matters for fans is now expected over the next few days in advance of Saturday.

Rumours increased across Monday that Hamilton’s time as boss of the Lurgan Blues was set to end with his dismissal following a run of one win and four-point return from the opening seven Premiership fixtures.

A Board of Directors meeting was scheduled on Monday with Hamilton’s position included on the agenda and sources with connections to the club informed the News Letter an announcement was expected confirming his departure.

However, no official statement was released yesterday by Glenavon, with silence across the board in response to repeated media requests.

Hamilton signed a contract extension in March 2021 that would push his stay in the Mourneview Park hot-seat to the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sources with connections to the Lurgan club outlined to the News Letter on Monday how fan resentment has been growing more vocal from last season, heightened during a 10-game run without victory.

It is understood pressure was building from within sections of the support for the directors to act at that point with a Board vote then requested over his future.

But Hamilton reversed the slump and steered Glenavon to a 10-game unbeaten run, ultimately producing a seventh-place finish and European play-off shot.