Gary Hamilton back on the pitch after Glenavon exit as he kicks off life at new club with win

​Gary Hamilton spent his first Saturday in almost 12 years without the title of Glenavon manager with a return to the football pitch as a player.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 17th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
​The former Northern Ireland international had his exit from the Mourneview Park hot-seat confirmed on Wednesday by Glenavon officials following a start to the Sports Direct Premiership season which returned just four points and a single league win from seven fixtures.

It marked the end of an era for Hamilton and his boyhood club.

Glenavon kicked off life without Hamilton in the home dug-out by beating Carrick Rangers on Saturday in a 2-1 win under an interim management team of Gary McAlister and Chris Chambers from the under 20s plus injured player Mark Haughey.

Gary Hamilton on show as a Glenavon player during the 2018/19 season. (Photo by Dessie Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
Gary Hamilton on show as a Glenavon player during the 2018/19 season. (Photo by Dessie Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
At the same time, Hamilton was helping Hill Street to a 4-1 success over Caledon Rovers in Mid-Ulster League Division One, the sixth tier of our domestic game.

Hill Street – managed by Hamilton’s brother Mark – registered the 42-year-old as a player during the week in the aftermath of his Glenavon departure and he completed 90 minutes for the Lurgan club.

It was a first start for Hamilton in a league fixture since a Premiership appearance for Glenavon away to Carrick Rangers during November 2019.

The victory over Caledon Rovers left Hill Street extending the perfect start to the Division One campaign with a fourth consecutive win.

Adam Scorah grabbed the scoring spotlight on Saturday thanks to his hat-trick, with Matthew Reynolds the other Hill Street scorer.

