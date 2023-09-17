Gary Hamilton back on the pitch after Glenavon exit as he kicks off life at new club with win
The former Northern Ireland international had his exit from the Mourneview Park hot-seat confirmed on Wednesday by Glenavon officials following a start to the Sports Direct Premiership season which returned just four points and a single league win from seven fixtures.
It marked the end of an era for Hamilton and his boyhood club.
Glenavon kicked off life without Hamilton in the home dug-out by beating Carrick Rangers on Saturday in a 2-1 win under an interim management team of Gary McAlister and Chris Chambers from the under 20s plus injured player Mark Haughey.
At the same time, Hamilton was helping Hill Street to a 4-1 success over Caledon Rovers in Mid-Ulster League Division One, the sixth tier of our domestic game.
Hill Street – managed by Hamilton’s brother Mark – registered the 42-year-old as a player during the week in the aftermath of his Glenavon departure and he completed 90 minutes for the Lurgan club.
It was a first start for Hamilton in a league fixture since a Premiership appearance for Glenavon away to Carrick Rangers during November 2019.
The victory over Caledon Rovers left Hill Street extending the perfect start to the Division One campaign with a fourth consecutive win.
Adam Scorah grabbed the scoring spotlight on Saturday thanks to his hat-trick, with Matthew Reynolds the other Hill Street scorer.