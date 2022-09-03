Gary Hamilton delighted to finally have Rory Brown between the sticks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Blues have been looking for a number one since Jonny Tuffey left the club over 18 months ago.

Brown has been on Hamilton’s radar for a while but he was only able to secure a deal to bring him to the club this summer.

But the former Glentoran man has already made a big impression.

Rory Brown has impressed since joining Glenavon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I tried to sign Rory when he was at Institute but unfortunately he opted to go down the full-time route with Glentoran like a lot of young players would,” said Hamilton.

“It didn’t work out for him there and I tried to sign him last year but he ended up on loan at Ballinamallard, but I got him on a pre-contract in January.

“Rory is someone who I think if he listens to our goalkeeping coaches and gets his confidence back to where it was when he was at Institute I genuinely believe he can go back across the water.

“He kicks a great ball and against Coleraine he came and claimed numerous crosses to take the pressure off us.

“We haven’t had that in my time here.

“Coleraine had nothing to lose and they were throwing everything at us but Rory was coming and plucking them out of the sky.

“As a coach and as a back four the pressure that takes off you and the confidence it gives you is tremendous.

“In the two games when we’ve gone down to nine men he has pulled off some great saves, and it was the same late on at Coleraine.