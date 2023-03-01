The 22-year-old became a father for the first time on Monday and 24 hours later put in a stunning showing to help the Lurgan Blues pick up a point at The Oval and collect their first away clean sheet of the season.

Brown made multiple saves from close range, including two Terry Devlin first-half headers that both looked like certain goals, as Hamilton’s men secured a point which dents Glentoran’s title bid.

Although their winless run now extends to 10 matches in all competitions, Hamilton believes the general performance was much-improved and praised Brown, who was playing against his former team.

Rory Brown makes a great save from Terry Devlin's header

He joined the Glens from Institute in August 2020 before departing for Mourneview Park last summer.

"Rory Brown was outstanding and I'll keep saying it: Rory Brown is the best goalkeeper in this league - I don't care what anybody says and nobody will tell me any different,” Hamilton told Glenavon Media. “He has been outstanding for us this season.

"At 22 years of age to show the maturity he does, the amount of crosses he came for tonight in crowded areas taking them clean, got hit a couple of times and sometimes that means the goalkeeper doesn't come for the next one but Rory did.

"I'd like to congratulate him on the birth of his first child yesterday. I'm delighted for him that he was able to go out and get a clean sheet for the child. It has been a good couple of days for him."

The only disappointment for Hamilton was the sending off of talisman Jordan Stewart, who was shown a straight red card for a push on Bobby Burns.

"The unfortunate thing for us tonight is going down to 10 men,” added Hamilton. “I saw it right in front of the dugout.

"The fourth official has called yellow card - it's definitely a yellow card. He has pushed him on the chest, not above the chest and it's a yellow card for me.