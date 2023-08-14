Joe Gormley put Jim Magilton’s side ahead after only five minutes with Ronan Doherty’s ball over the top sending the veteran striker through on goal before Sean Stewart eased past Sean Ward to double the hosts advantage shortly after.

Doherty played provider for Gormley once again just before half-time, playing a pinpoint pass into the striker’s path, which left the Lurgan Blues with an unscalable mountain to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could have been even worse only for Rory Brown producing two fine saves from debutant Ben Wilson and Hamilton was left scratching his head as to how their two opening Sports Direct Premiership showings could be so different.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton was left baffled by the performance of his team at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"It baffles me because we were so good last weekend – really defensively good with a lapse of concentration in the 99th minute,” he said. "We say against the top-six sides you can’t give them goals, especially early in the game, because they’re already better than you and the league tells you that because there was something like 20 points between sixth and seventh place last season – there’s a big difference.

"If you want to try and get anything out of the game you have to stay in it and not hand them goals.

"If they do score you want them to do a bit of skill and put it in the top corner and you hold your hands up and say they are better, but to give the goals up today and the chances – I counted six or seven chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That hasn’t been like us in pre-season, we’ve been decent and against Glentoran we were decent.

"We came out today and looked all over the shop and as if we hadn’t played together as a back four then into the back three.

"It looked like we hadn’t played together and they are all good, experienced players.

"Hopefully it’s a one off for them because they are all good lads and are hurting in there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a moment of contention when Cliftonville goalkeeper Nathan Gartside brought down Andy Mooney after dwelling on the ball and Mooney was involved again as he was pulled down by Jonny Addis.

A free-kick was awarded on the edge of the box for the latter but Hamilton feels it should have been more.

"At 2-0, maybe it wouldn’t have changed the game even if they went down to 10-men, but I think (Nathan) Gartside is very lucky to stay on the pitch,” he added. "I also think from that Peter Campbell should score to make it 2-1 and maybe the game changes.

“I certainly thought it (the Addis incident) was a penalty. Before the free-kick is hit, everyone is inside the box and that’s the benefit of the line because you can see it.

"I might be wrong but as I looked at the time, Mooney at the start was in the box with Jonny Addis.