Rumours increased across Monday that Hamilton’s 12-year time as boss of the Lurgan Blues was set to end with his dismissal following a run of one win and four-point return from the opening seven league fixtures.

A Board of Directors meeting was scheduled last night with Hamilton’s position included on the agenda and sources with connections to the club informed the News Letter an announcement was expected confirming his departure.

However, no official statement has come out from Glenavon today or response to repeated media requests.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

But, in a shock development going against all speculation over the past 24 hours, one insider made clear only ‘a dramatic change’ would result in Hamilton no longer holding the position of Glenavon manager.

“Gary is going nowhere, thankfully,” the well-placed source told the News Letter. “A Board of Directors meeting was held on Monday and the agenda included the team’s start to the season, along with other matters.

"Gary was not present and unless there is a dramatic change I 100 per cent expect him to be taking training tonight and as manager for Saturday’s game.”

Hamilton signed a contract extension in March 2021 that would push his stay in the Mourneview Park hot-seat to the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sources with connections to the Lurgan club outlined to the News Letter on Monday how fan resentment has been growing more vocal from last season, heightened during a 10-game run without victory.

It is understood pressure was building from within sections of the support for the directors to act at that point with a Board vote then requested over his future.

But Hamilton reversed the slump and steered Glenavon to a 10-game unbeaten run, ultimately producing a seventh-place finish and European play-off shot.

