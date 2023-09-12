News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Gary Hamilton to stay on as Glenavon boss 'unless there is a dramatic change'

Speculation over Gary Hamilton’s future as Glenavon manager has taken another shock twist today as one source told the News Letter he will ‘100 per cent’ remain in charge for tonight’s training session and the Premiership home game on Saturday against Carrick Rangers.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rumours increased across Monday that Hamilton’s 12-year time as boss of the Lurgan Blues was set to end with his dismissal following a run of one win and four-point return from the opening seven league fixtures.

A Board of Directors meeting was scheduled last night with Hamilton’s position included on the agenda and sources with connections to the club informed the News Letter an announcement was expected confirming his departure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, no official statement has come out from Glenavon today or response to repeated media requests.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Most Popular

But, in a shock development going against all speculation over the past 24 hours, one insider made clear only ‘a dramatic change’ would result in Hamilton no longer holding the position of Glenavon manager.

“Gary is going nowhere, thankfully,” the well-placed source told the News Letter. “A Board of Directors meeting was held on Monday and the agenda included the team’s start to the season, along with other matters.

"Gary was not present and unless there is a dramatic change I 100 per cent expect him to be taking training tonight and as manager for Saturday’s game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hamilton signed a contract extension in March 2021 that would push his stay in the Mourneview Park hot-seat to the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sources with connections to the Lurgan club outlined to the News Letter on Monday how fan resentment has been growing more vocal from last season, heightened during a 10-game run without victory.

It is understood pressure was building from within sections of the support for the directors to act at that point with a Board vote then requested over his future.

But Hamilton reversed the slump and steered Glenavon to a 10-game unbeaten run, ultimately producing a seventh-place finish and European play-off shot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hamilton was appointed as Glenavon manager in December 2011 and highlights from his decade-plus run include Irish Cup triumphs in 2014 and 2016, European qualification and a record-breaking points return for a league campaign.

Related topics:GlenavonSpeculationPremiershipCarrick Rangers