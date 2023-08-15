The Lurgan Blues conceded three first-half goals at Solitude while goalkeeper Rory Brown made two fine saves from Ben Wilson to ensure matters didn’t get even worse for Glenavon.

They will be the first Premiership visitors to Windsor Park this season after David Healy’s side kicked their campaign off with a 3-2 victory against Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Glenavon’s last away victory at the Blues came with a 4-0 success in April 2019 but they’ve lost their last six at the Belfast venue, including back-to-back 7-0 and 8-1 defeats in the 2019/20 campaign.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton wants a big reaction when his side travel to Linfield tonight. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Hamilton’s men were much more competitive last season, coming from 2-0 down to level thanks to a Matthew Fitzpatrick – who now plays for the opposition after his summer move from Mourneview Park – brace before Eetu Vertainen struck in the 87th minute to secure three Linfield points in October.

They went ahead in November through Micheal Glynn but Daniel Finlayson and a late Robbie McDaid strike again denied Glenavon once again and Hamilton says they’ll need to be much more defensively secure if they’re to have a chance tonight.

"It's a quick turnaround for Linfield on Tuesday night and we will certainly have to be a lot better,” he said. “We can't go to Windsor Park and give chances away like that.

"Cliftonville, as good a side as they are, didn't have to work very hard for their chances - most of them were handed to them on a plate.

"Sometimes that (a quick turnaround) is good for footballers but that's also a tough place to go for everyone as we well know.

"We'll analyse the (Cliftonville) game and dissect it. Certainly, first and foremost, when you play the top teams you need to defend better than what we did. Hopefully it'll be just a one off."