After falling to their first Premiership defeat since November, Larne head coach Gary Haveron conceded his side “just didn’t do enough” as they missed out on a crucial opportunity to close the gap on runaway leaders Linfield.

The Inver Reds had put together an unbeaten run of eight matches in the league before Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crusaders where Jordan Forsythe’s first half header secured victory for the visitors.

Larne lacked real energy or cutting edge with Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey largely untroubled throughout a frustrating afternoon for the reigning champions at Inver Park.

With Linfield dropping points during a 2-2 draw with Ballymena United on Friday evening, Haveron’s side had the chance to make inroads into the Blues’ whopping 22-point advantage over them ahead of the two sides meeting at Windsor Park on Tuesday, but failed to seize it.

Gary Haveron shows his frustration during Larne's Premiership defeat to Crusaders. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"It’s bitterly disappointing – we just didn’t do enough today,” said Haveron. "I’m disappointed because we only gave up one chance bar the one at the end when they broke away and they scored.

"For all our possession we haven’t done enough to create clear chances to score goals, didn’t ask questions, weren’t mobile enough up front...it’s really disappointing that we haven’t came away with a better performance or result.

"When we did get in behind we seemed to hit Jimmy Callacher with every ball. We did get in behind and broke them down, but our final ball just wasn’t there today, which is disappointing.

“They’ve had one real chance in the game and they’ve taken it. It’s all about creating chances and scoring goals and the possession is all for nothing if you don’t put it to bed.”

Larne are in the midst of a demanding fixture schedule, currently holding five games in hand over Linfield while Saturday’s clash was already their third contest in eight days of February.

Haveron’s side will play 14 league matches throughout this month and March but the Larne chief insists there can’t be any excuses as they chase a third consecutive Gibson Cup crown.

"It’s testing because the Crues didn’t play on Tuesday but we did and we come in off the back of that game still in the legs,” he added. "There can’t be any excuses...we know the task that lies ahead of us and we’ve prepared for it.

"We were flat today and didn’t have that spark about us for whatever reason.