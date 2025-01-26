Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Haveron is confident Larne’s latest recruit Tiarnan O’Connor will have “fans on the edge of their seats” after making an immediate impact on his Premiership debut.

O’Connor was one of the most in-demand players throughout the January transfer window with the likes of Glentoran and Coleraine showing serious interest, but it was the Inver Reds that ultimately won the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old started the season by scoring 18 goals in 24 Championship appearances for H&W Welders and was thrown straight in by Haveron, starting in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Ballymena United, which came only 24 hours after the deal was confirmed alongside the arrival of team-mate Josh Kee.

O’Connor gave the Inver Park faithful an early glimpse of what they can expect to see from their new star, providing a pinpoint cross for strike partner Andy Ryan to tuck home after just six minutes and he was also named ‘Man of the Match’, rounding off a memorable debut.

New Larne striker Tiarnan O'Connor battles with Ballymena United's Stephen O'Donnell during his Premiership debut. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"He's a player we've liked for a while, him and Josh Kee,” Haveron told the club’s media channel. “They are two talented boys and have obviously been cutting their teeth at the Welders and showing that they are ready for the next challenge.

"The Welders were first class to deal with and it's a relationship we want to continue to build with the clubs.

"The boys have came in and Tiarnan has made a telling contribution. It was one of those do we throw him straight in or let him bed in...he hasn't even trained with us really but the lad is such a naturally talented footballer that we felt it was right to give him a go.

"He's the type of player that gets fans on the edge of their seats and he's exciting to watch because he can go left or right and has moments of brilliance. It was brilliant for Tiarnan and helped him settle in quickly."

O’Connor admits it has been a busy time with multiple clubs interested, but after a presentation at Larne’s Academy of Sport last weekend, which club owner Kenny Bruce was present for, he knew where he wanted to go.

"It was a hectic enough week and I didn't really know where I was going,” said O’Connor. “When I met with Kenny and the manager last Sunday I knew it was the right place for me with what they presented to us and how they see us moving forward here.

"I know there's a really good spotlight here with being in Europe and winning the last two league titles.

"It's a bit intense (playing in the Premiership) and I was cramping a bit so that's why I ended up coming off. I have to get used to it, adjust to it and get my fitness up too. I didn't even realise I got it (man of the match)! It's great to hear that on my debut."

O’Connor also praised the impact which Welders boss Paul Kee has had on his career with the pair working together at Maiden City before linking up once again at the Blanchflower Stadium.

"The Welders was great for me with Paul being there - he's known for giving young players a chance to play and bringing them through,” he added. “The coaching was first class and I have a lot to thank him for in getting me here.