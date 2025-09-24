Gary Haveron confirms Larne set for major injury boost with talisman returning 'really, really soon' - and potentially against Glentoran

Gary Haveron has revealed Larne are in line for a major boost with talisman Leroy Millar set to make his injury return “really, really soon” – potentially even in Saturday’s showdown with unbeaten Premiership leaders Glentoran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar was named Premiership Player of the Year for his role in Larne’s maiden Gibson Cup triumph during the 2022/23 campaign and impressed as they retained their title the following season, but missed the entirety of last term with a groin injury outside of one BetMcLean Cup appearance against Annagh United, where he scored in a 5-0 win.

The former Ballymena United star has endured a long road back to fitness, sitting out of the Inver Reds’ historic Conference League run, but he’s now nearing his return from a nightmare lay-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millar was named Larne’s vice-captain by former manager Nathan Rooney earlier this season, assisting club skipper Tomas Cosgrove.

Larne interim manager Gary Haveron. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Having the 30-year-old back available will be a huge positive for interim chief Haveron, who has masterminded a seven-game unbeaten league run which includes six straight victories and clean sheets.

Alongside Millar’s potential involvement, Larne will be further bolstered by the returns of Aaron Donnelly and striker Paul O’Neill after suspension.

"I've been saying it for so long and people keep on going ‘when's it going to happen?’ – Leroy Millar will be back,” he said. “Yeah, really, really soon, possibly Saturday.

“He's a massive player for the league. He always has been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've just got to manage the expectation when Leroy does come back and then what we should expect of him so soon after such a long stint out, but I can only say in training and how he conducts himself, how he looks after himself, the level of professionalism that lad has is on another level from anybody in this league.

"To have someone like Leroy back, it’s only positive.

"Aaron Donnelly's now free of suspension, Paul O'Neill is now free. It's huge for us to bring in that level of quality and that level of experience of them three players alone.

"Andy Ryan and Dylan Sloan are a bit off, but we've been going well without these key players and so many big, big players that are missing.

"We're really looking forward to being at full strength and seeing how far we can take this group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, former boss Rooney released a statement following his Larne departure, which came just one match into the Premiership season.

"I leave my role as Head coach of Larne FC with a warm heart, proud of the recent successes and the introduction of a new brand of football that has already delivered excellent results," he said. "Over the past eleven months the players and technical staff have shown nothing but grit and determination, highlighted by some unforgettable results in Europe this summer against top opposition.

"Their spirit carried us through some difficult moments, including a challenging start last season, before finishing strongly to secure second place.

"We went into the summer full of ambition, with a clear vision to bring the club back to where it belongs, and optimism remained high thanks to two key signings, a run of excellent performances and positive financial and commercial progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although I will not be at the club to see all of that work fully come to fruition, I am deeply proud to have set the foundations. I believe this season's targets will be met as the team now has the structure, style and mindset to succeed.