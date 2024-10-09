Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Northern Ireland international Jeff Hughes originally announced his retirement in February 2023 and enjoyed a testimonial fixture earlier this summer against old club Crystal Palace, but the veteran midfielder is still playing an important role for Larne after helping guide their youthful side into the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals.

Hughes made over 450 appearances and scored nearly 100 goals throughout a successful playing career in England, which included spells at the likes of Bristol Rovers, Notts County and Tranmere Rovers, before returning home to the Inver Reds.

He captained them to the Championship title and also lifted the club’s maiden Gibson Cup crown alongside Tomas Cosgrove in 2023 before his career was cut short due to injury.

However, the 39-year-old, who is now Head of Youth Development Phase at Larne, has been called upon once again with Tiernan Lynch’s side balancing a hectic schedule as they juggle European commitments with domestic duties.

Jeff Hughes has started two cup matches for Larne this month. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Hughes played 90 minutes in both their BetMcLean Cup victory over H&W Welders last week and Tuesday’s 4-0 Co Antrim Shield win against Newington, where Paul O’Neill scored four times to ensure Larne’s unbeaten record in the competition extended beyond 1,817 days.

"Jeff Hughes drops in there tonight like the pro that he is,” coach Gary Haveron told the club’s media channel. “He's an absolute Rolls Royce and cruised through another game - he doesn't train too much now!

"He has the odd kickabout with the kids and does his coaching, but he drops in there and makes the game look effortless. He has done that throughout his career, making the game look easy, always in the right position and always picking the right choices. It was brilliant to have him alongside the two young boys."

Larne’s academy stars are currently benefitting from coaches with thousands of Irish League appearances between them as Keith O’Hara, Albert Watson, Andy Mitchell and Josh Robinson, along with Hughes, are assisting with their development.

O’Hara won the Premiership title with Portadown, Watson and Mitchell are both still playing in the top-flight with Carrick Rangers and ex-Crusaders defender Robinson is recovering from injury.

"You could nearly get all our academy staff on!" laughed Haveron. “You've Keith O'Hara who was a great full-back, Josh Robinson is coming back from an ACL, Albert Watson, Andy Mitchell - you could put out a hell of a veteran's team, we'd have some side!

"Jeff is always ready to play, keeps himself in good nick and when he's called upon he can step in and do that. He got a call yesterday afternoon saying if Ryan Nolan doesn't make it we'll slot you in and he said 'no bother, just tell me when to turn up'.