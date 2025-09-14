Gary Haveron hails Larne summer recruit who 'has been massive for us' in unbeaten Irish League run

Gary Haveron feels summer signing Matt Ridley “has been massive for us” after continuing his fine start to life in the Irish League by scoring a decisive winner in their 1-0 Premiership triumph over Glenavon.

The 25-year-old became Larne’s first recruit of the recent transfer window, joining from Blyth Spartans, and has fit seamlessly into the Inver Reds’ defence, picking up the club’s August’s ‘Player of the Month’ prize.

Ridley is a physical presence in both boxes for the Inver Park outfit and headed home from Sean Graham’s corner in the closing stages to condemn Glenavon to a seventh consecutive league defeat.

He has played every minute of Larne’s Premiership campaign so far with Haveron’s men now putting together a five-game unbeaten run after an opening day defeat to Coleraine, including winning each of their last four.

Larne's Matt Ridley celebrates his winning goal in their triumph over Glenavon. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"The big man wears his heart on his sleeve,” Haveron told the club’s media channel. “He’s a really good character to have at the club, a really good person.

"He’s such a likeable big fella and he gets it, he gets what the club is about and he gets what community is about. He understand it because he comes from a similar background himself.

"He has been massive for us and I’m delighted with him. Ryan has done equally well, the two of them have been outstanding and it’s not just the defenders and goalkeeper for the clean sheet, it’s the mentality of the rest of the group not to want to concede.

"When you’re not playing well, then don’t concede goals and you’ll always have a chance in this team.”

A trademark of Larne’s consecutive Premiership title triumphs was a mean defensive record and they are showing signs of being back to their best in that department with Saturday’s result marking a fourth clean sheet on the trot.

They’ve also netted 10 times – only free-flowing Coleraine (13) have registered more – and while Haveron knows not every game is going to be pretty, results are more significant.

"It’s going to be a long season so you’re not going to be able to pop it around in every game and teams are going to try and put their own mark on games and frustrate you at times,” he added. “We can’t get bogged down with that – we have to rise above that a little bit, we have to move the ball quicker in the final third.

