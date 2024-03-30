Larne duo Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis have been in fine form this season. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

​The pair have combined for 33 league goals this season – Ryan tops the charts with 17 while Bonis is just one behind having netted four times in Larne’s most recent outing, a 6-1 victory over Glenavon at Inver Park.

Ex-Portadown forward Bonis also scored twice in the quarter-final cup win against Championship outfit Newington and extending his purple patch for another month could see the County Antrim outfit add more major honours to their growing trophy cabinet.

"We're hoping that (form) continues not just into Saturday's game but until the end of the season,” first team coach Haveron told the club’s media channel on the strike force. “Andy had a few wee niggles at the start of the season, coming into pre-season with a shorter break due to European football and it took a wee while for him to settle...he was missing sessions during the week to protect him.

"Once they cleared up and he's been doing the proper training like he has been, his form has been phenomenal and he has been fantastic since he came to the club.

"Lee has been the same - he never really had a break. During the break Lee had an international call-up and had to work all the way through that break in the summer.

"He never really had time off or any down time so Lee has benefitted now and he's finishing his season like a steam train. He has been phenomenal."

Tiernan Lynch’s side are just seven games away from a memorable league-cup double and Irish Cup success this season would mark the club’s first in competition history.

Having had a taste of silverware glory by winning that maiden Premiership crown last term, Haveron feels it has given the squad added belief.

"It's massive having that belief that you can get over the line and knowing what it takes,” he added. “It was clinical with the preparation, determination and the drive to go and get it done was huge.