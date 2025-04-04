Gary Haveron: I consider myself the luckiest man alive to work for my hometown club - I'll fulfil any role Larne require

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne head coach Gary Haveron admits he feels like “the luckiest man alive” getting to work for his hometown club and says he’ll fulfil any role necessary with Nathan Rooney expected to take on the top job once again in the near future.

Rooney was named as Tiernan Lynch’s permanent successor in November with owner Kenny Bruce landing his “number one target”, but it then emerged that he didn’t hold the required licence to manage the Inver Reds during their Conference League campaign.

That prompted a restructure of football operations at Inver Park one month later as Rooney moved into a new Director of Football role while Haveron was promoted from assistant to head coach.

It was confirmed in March that 35-year-old Rooney had been accepted onto the Irish FA’s new UEFA Pro Licence course, which will satisfy the requirements needed to manage on the European stage should Larne qualify once again for next season.

Gary Haveron led Larne to one of their most famous victories over Gent earlier this season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

They currently sit third in the Premiership heading into a weekend clash against Crusaders after putting together an unbeaten league run of six and Haveron, who was born in Larne, also led the County Antrim outfit to one of their most famous wins over Gent in the Conference League.

"I'm incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to work in football,” said Haveron. “I grew up in the Irish League as a part-time environment so it felt like a pipedream that I would ever get an opportunity to not just work full-time, but with my hometown club.

"I live two minutes from here and I get to get up every day, walk into an unbelievable building in the Larne Academy of Sport, get to work with this incredible group of players and I consider myself the luckiest man alive.

"I'm more than happy to fill any role which Larne Football Club requires me to.

"I love working with these boys, I love the relationship I have with the players.

"Nathan is on the Pro Licence and I hope it all goes according to plan for him, but I'll do whatever role Larne wants me to. I'm grateful to Kenny for giving us this opportunity to work in full-time football in this country."

Larne have many happy memories at Seaview, securing their maiden Premiership title at the North Belfast venue in 2023 alongside collecting four consecutive Co Antrim Shields.

The Crues achieved their pre-season ambition of a top-half finish in Declan Caddell’s first season in charge and Haveron admits he’s been impressed with the job carried out by the former Irish League midfielder since replacing legendary boss Stephen Baxter.

"The lad hasn't had it easy,” added Haveron. “It's a very hard transition from being a player in the dressing room to being the manager.

"It takes a bit of time...when you're a team-mate you're there to support and give everything you can to the team, but when you're manager you have to make hard decisions and leave people out of the team.

"With that can come the breakdown of relationships at times because you can't put 18 or 19 bodies into 11 shirts.

"That's part and parcel of the game and Deccy has had to do that over the course of this season, probably distance himself a bit from the playing aspect to allow himself to take the next step into the coaching side of things.

"I think he has done incredibly well. They've had a really good season considering the injuries they've had and it's impressive what he has done.